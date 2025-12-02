Big Perm! A$AP Rocky Makes Hair Rollers A Fashion Statement With New $100 Beanie

The newest look from A$AP Rocky is raising eyebrows.

The rapper, actor, and fashion trendsetter debuted a new beanie featuring foam hair rollers filled with fake hair. The father of three recently stepped out to promote the beanie and new merchandise from his AWGE line.

The Harlem native seemingly paid homage to Black women and old baller culture by including hair rollers atop the acrylic beanie.

The beanies are part of his “Album never Dropping” merch, an apparent joke at he and his partner Rihanna’s ongoing break from the music industry. The captivating beanies also come at a hefty price tag of $100, significantly higher than getting a pack of hair rollers and a beanie at a beauty supply store.

Some fans found the design unique as it makes traditional Black experiences a part of innovative fashion. However, not everyone on the internet was impressed by the unusual accessory.

“Why would I buy this when I can roll my own hair and put a black hair net on just like he did,” questioned one commenter.

Supporters felt like it was a tribute to the 1990s and his New York upbringing. They thought it championed the hairstyles found in Black beauty salons, but the price shocked many, given how cheap hair rollers are in real life.

While some considered the item too gimmicky, A$AP Rocky has decided to test his fashion influence with the new look. He has already established himself as a mainstay in streetwear. In fact, the 37-year-old became the latest ambassador for Chanel, furthering his standing in high fashion.

