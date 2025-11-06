A$AP Rocky Sued Over NYC Condo Damage Attributed To ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding From His Unit

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been sued by a Manhattan neighbor for $1.1 million after a leak made the person’s condo, located below the Harlem rappers, “completely uninhabitable.”

According to The Independent, the paperwork was filed Oct. 30 in Manhattan Supreme Court by Chez Ni, LLC (listed in public records as Annie Kang). In the lawsuit, the former A$AP Mob lyricist is named as well as ADE Painting, the building’s condo board, and Tyson Beem, Rocky’s business manager.

The plaintiff says the leak in Rocky’s $11 million condo caused “catastrophic” flooding that extended to the apartment below, destroying it.

The incident took place last December, with Chez Ni, LLC blaming he “devastating water intrusion” on the “negligence of the putative owner of Unit 5N, Rakim Athelaston Mayers (a/k/a A$AP Rocky),” and a local contractor, ADE Pro Painting.

According to the lawsuit, Unit 4NF “suffered damage and destruction” to its “fixtures, furnishings and improvements,” as well as to “furniture, clothing, and personal items” costing $700,000. The plaintiff has also incurred approximately $200,000 in alternative living arrangements and other out-of-pocket expenses since the Dec. 23, 2024, incident.

Chez Ni LLC is seeking a minimum of $900,000 from the parties named in the lawsuit, a minimum of $200,000 from the condo board, and a judgment declaring all defendants responsible for the $42,000 remediation, which the condo is attempting to charge back to Kang and her LLC.

In an email, the owner of ADE Pro Painting, whose name was not given, provided a statement to The Independent. “I signed an NDA with the rapper, so that prevents me from providing certain details. I want to say that we are also affected from this situation, and we did not get pay [sic] for certain services provided.”

