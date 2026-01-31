A$AP Rocky Launches PAVĒ NITEŌ Luxury Jewelry, Set To Receive NAACP Vanguard Award For Fashion

Fresh off the release of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, Harlem recording artist A$AP Rocky has debuted a luxury jewelry brand, PAVĒ NITEŌ.

According to Hypebeast, the jewelry are skull-shaped rings that Rocky has displayed during his album press run.

In a social media post, he shouted out filmmaker Tim Burton of Beetlejuice fame (who also did the artwork for the new album) for the inspiration and says they were designed by him and Venetian jeweler A. Codognato.

Rocky did not mention a launch date for the jewelry.

With the rollout of Don’t Be Dumb, get ready to see a whole lot of Rocky.

The NAACP just announced that the fashionista will receive the Vanguard Award for Fashion at the 57th NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show. He has also been nominated for three NAACP Image Awards for his role in the Spike Lee-directed movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which earned nine nominations.

“This year’s Vanguard Award honoree, A$AP Rocky, embodies the power and evolution of Black artistry. As a creative force who consistently pushes culture forward, he has redefined the intersection of music and fashion, shaping global trends and inspiring new generations,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair, NAACP National Board of Directors, in a written statement. “Honoring A$AP Rocky with the Vanguard Award celebrates his lasting influence and the legacy he continues to build.”

People can vote for by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net and submitting by Feb. 13 deadline at midnight (ET). The awards show will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on BET and the CBS on Saturday, Feb. 28.

RELATED CONTENT: A$AP Rocky Covers Rent For Residents In Old Harlem Neighborhood