Queens Woman Arrested For Wrecking Drake’s OVO Manhattan Boutique

A 31-year-old woman from Queens was arrested Aug. 27 after allegedly thrashing the boutique of Canadian rapper Drake’s OVO (October’s Very Own) brand in the NoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.

According to Page Six, Shauna Stoner, was seen breaking items in the store with a hammer before she calmly left. Police estimate that she created $23,000 worth of damage at the high-end store. She was charged with suspicion of criminal mischief and arson.

A video clip on TMZ showed Stoner in the act—albeit at a distance. The video, taken outside, revealed the windows on the store’s doors had been cracked, and shows her lifting what appears to be a large item and crashing it into other items. She walked out with a pink bag, looking back at the OVO store, as if nothing had just taken place.

Later in the video, three police officers head down the block toward Stoner; someone on the street informed them of her location. As they approach her, she is seen with her hands behind her back, anticipating the arrest. She talks to the cops. Before she is taken away in a squad car, she apparently explains why she went on her rampage.

“It was just to cut up his clothes that he stole. My designs!” she blurted out. Stoner work a black bra as a top. She had entered wearing a jean jacket.

Page Six reported that Stoner entered the store around 4:35 p.m. and began spraying paint across the merchandise. She turned over racks of clothing, while tearing items from the store hangers, before she used a hammer to smash the windows around the store.

A source told Page Six that Stoner has no connection to the store.

