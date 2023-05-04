Ashanti And Nelly Are ‘Very Happy’ After Rekindling Romance

Ashanti and Nelly are reunited, and it feels so good! A decade after calling it quits, insiders are confirming the pair decided to give their love another chance.

The famed R&B singer and rapper fueled dating rumors after they were spotted hand-in-hand in Las Vegas during the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight at T-Mobile arena.

Nelly and Ashanti BYKE????? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I told yall #SpinnaBlockSZN has now begun!!!! pic.twitter.com/HQKtFfjj5A — 🥓 🍳 & 🧀 Papi 👨🏿‍🦲 (@C2thaL2thaIGG) April 26, 2023

Nelly finna Will Smith anybody that comes close to Ashanti 🤣 everybody should stay far away 😌 Nelly and Ashanti pic.twitter.com/28I7KBYKR4 — Ioana Ioana (@BabyM07) April 28, 2023

Now, insiders have confirmed that Nelly and Ashanti are, in fact, back together.

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy,” a source told ET.

“Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together,” another source added.

In addition to attending the fight, the pair got flirty on stage while performing their 2008 duet “Body On Me” at a pool party.

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 before calling it quits after a decade together. Nelly would go on to date Shantel Jackson for a few years before they parted ways in the summer of 2021, Us Weekly reports.

Ashanti has always done a good job of keeping her romantic life private after parting ways with Nelly. Last year, she claimed “narcissist” Murder Inc. CEO Irv Gotti “lied” about the yearslong affair he alleged they had during Ashanti’s early days on his record label, according to Vulture.

Fans have been hopeful that Ashanti and Nelly would give things another try when the two crossed paths at the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz battle in September 2021.

Nelly walked his ass straight over to Ashanti and got that hug #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/yl1iteRp4O — JJ (@dirtyyghettokid) September 15, 2021

In February, Nelly opened up about how time helped him and Ashanti mend their broken fences.

“Time does wonders for a lot of different things,” he told ET.

“And time is one [of] those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.”

