News by Kandiss Edwards Ashley M. Fox Talks Glowing Up In Finances At The 19th Annual Women Of Power Summit Ashley M. Fox brings her financial expertise to the 19th Annual Women of Power Summit.







HBCU alum and CEO Ashley M. Fox will share insights on financial success at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, which will be held from March 5 to 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Fox will be a featured speaker for the “Your Money Glow-Up” session. A graduate of Howard University’s School of Business, she built her financial expertise working for JPMorgan and other Wall Street institutions before leaving the private sector in 2013.

While on Wall Street, Fox managed millions of dollars in investments, earning a six-figure salary by age 25. However, despite her financial success, she realized her spending habits exceeded her income, leading to financial struggles.

Opting to share her knowledge, Fox began promoting financial awareness as a contributor for BE and Forbes. As a BE contributor, she attended the 12th Annual Women of Power Summit, where she shared valuable financial insights. Some of her key pieces of advice are: Pay yourself first, set clear financial goals, allocate money to achieve them, and, most importantly, invest.

Determined to turn her situation around, Fox used her financial knowledge to rebuild her wealth. Her journey led to the creation of Empify in late 2017, a company dedicated to fostering financial literacy and generational wealth.

Through Empify, Fox provides courses on investing in stocks and real estate, offering Black investors the tools to build lasting wealth through the stock market.

Fox’s motto is simple: “It’s not what you make, but how you spend it.”

Fox has discovered the key to financial stability through trial, error, and expertise. There are two ways to tap into the CEO’s knowledge base: the first is to sign up for Empify’s services, and the second is to attend the 19th Annual BE Women of Power Summit.

