Sports by Kandiss Edwards NFL’s Only Brother-Sister Duo: Ashley & Trey Smith Are Living Their Dream For the Smiths, their journey is less about individual glory and more about ensuring their legacy uplifts others.







Ashley Smith and Trey Smith are rare as they are the only sibling duo working for the NFL. Trey Smith is a guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Ashley is a member of the NFL’s front office staff.

Their journey began in Tennessee was fueled by a shared dream. It is unique among the league’s thousands of employees and players.

Trey, a formidable presence on the offensive line, was the 226th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Still, he has rapidly established himself as one of the league’s premier guards. Trey has won 2 Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs. While he makes an impact running plays on the field, Ashley dedicates her career to supporting players off the field, a role that extends the family’s presence across the entire organization.

Ashley runs the NFL’s Player Engagement Program, which serves as a comprehensive support system for athletes and their families. The program furnishes resources to guide players through the personal and professional demands of an NFL career. The programs help fill in the gaps for players and their families off the field, addressing everything from financial wellness to physical and mental health.

The siblings shared a close relationship growing up in Tennessee. In an interview with CBS News, Trey spoke highly about this upbringing and his late mother, calling her his “dream incubator.”

Ashley, nine years his senior, was 24 years old when their mother passed away in 2015. Their combined success, one achieving excellence as an athlete and the other as an administrator, proves that there is more than one path to the NFL. Ashley believes their story holds a greater purpose, stating she hopes their lives will “inspire generations to come.”

The Smiths’ journey is a powerful testament to the dedication, resilience, and faith required to thrive at the highest level of professional sports, whether competing on Sundays or shaping the organization behind the scenes.

But the Smiths’ commitment to the next generation extends beyond the gridiron; together, they actively pursue community outreach. Recently, Trey and Ashley partnered with Girl Scouts Heart of the South to host an all-girls flag football camp and pep rally in their home state of Tennessee.

The sibling pair wants to use their unique positions in the NFL to create tangible opportunities for others. For the Smiths, their journey is less about individual glory and more about ensuring their legacy uplifts others, and it proves that a family dream can indeed inspire generations.

