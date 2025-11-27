Lifestyle by Mitti Hicks Mielle Becomes First Official Textured-Hair Care Partner of the NFL Women now make up half of the NFL fanbase. This has forged a “culture-driving force” between both the league and the brand loved by millions of women, Mielle executives said.







Mielle, the Black-founded and woman-led haircare brand, just announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

According to a news release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE, women now make up half of the NFL fanbase. This has forged a “culture-driving force” between both the league and women.

“The NFL is excited to have Mielle, a brand that is committed to performance, community, and empowering fans and athletes, lean into the NFL partnership,” Tracie Rodburg, SVP Global Partnerships for the NFL, said in a statement. “This partnership aligns with the league’s mission to build lasting connections within our communities nationwide and celebrate the self-expression of our players and fans.”

This ‘Partnership Reinforces That Textured Hair Isn’t A Niche,’ Mielle President Says

Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is the fastest-growing Black-founded and women-led global beauty brand. The brand emphasizes incorporating healthier ingredients and a “root to results” approach. It was acquired by Procter & Gamble (P&G) in January 2023, and it now operates as an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty.

People from all diverse ethnic backgrounds can use Mielle’s beauty product collection, as the designers created products for all hair types. Consumers can find Mielle in more than 100,000 stores nationwide, including CVS, Sally Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Mielle’s team says the partnership will give Mielle a powerful platform to prove that its “high-performing ingredients” and products protect curls and coils. This is especially significant for athletes with textured hair. Many experience sweat and friction under their helmets, ultimately leading to dryness, breakage, and frizz.

“This partnership reinforces that textured hair isn’t a niche, it’s central to the culture, the preparation, and the game-day experience,” said Omar Goff, President of Mielle. “Together, we’re creating possibilities and expanding access with textured hair fans around the world through one of the most powerful ecosystems in sports and media.”

The announcement of the partnership is now supported by a social-first campaign, including the viral “Passing the Phone” video moment. The video features talents across the league: from players, executives, agents, players’ families, and on-air talent, who are celebrating how men and women show up on and off the field.

