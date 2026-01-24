Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Ask Your Fairygodmentor®: Do You Need Big 2026 Goals If You’re Still Recovering From Last Year? How to move forward without burning out before January even ends.







Dear Fairygodmentor®,

Everyone around me is setting massive 2026 goals — new jobs, new gym memberships, new businesses, new everything. Meanwhile…I’m exhausted. Last year took me out. I want to start fresh, but I’m still recovering from everything that happened in 2025. How do I move forward without burning out before January even ends?

— Starting Slow



Dear Starting Slow,

I want to break it down and keep it real and tell you something that the internet, your group chat, and that shiny new planner won’t:

You have permission to enter a new year as you are, not as people expect you to be.

We live in a culture that treats January like the starting line of a race we never agreed to run. It’s as if everyone has Patti LaBelle’s “New Attitude” playing on repeat. The pressure to “get it together” on day one is real — especially for high-achievers who are used to hitting the ground sprinting.

But here’s the truth: You don’t have to sprint into 2026 to be successful in it.

Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do at the start of a new year is exhale.

You’re not behind — you’re healing. And healing has its own timeline.

Here’s how to set yourself up for a strong year unapologetically…without sacrificing your sanity:

1. Start With Capacity, Not Goals

Before you commit to anything, I want you to ask yourself:

What do I actually have to give right now?

Not what you wish you had. Not what you had last year. What can your mind, body, and spirit sustainably offer today?

We often don’t take a pause for the cause and think about what we have the bandwidth to handle in the moment.

Your capacity is a compass. Honor it and yourself daily.

2. Choose a “Season Word” Instead of a Resolution

If traditional resolutions and goals feel heavy right now, choose a single word to guide your year.

Some examples of season words could be:

• Restore

• Steady

• Recenter

• Ease

• Grounded

I like to select a season word each year that keeps me inspired and energized. My season word for 2026 is “Aligned.” A season word creates direction without demanding perfection. It gives you permission to grow at a human pace. And your season word can change from quarter to quarter, just like our seasons of weather.

3. Pick One Realistic Win for the First Quarter

Yes, I’m not talking about the whole year. Just the first 90 days.

We tend to get overwhelmed and worn out focusing on the big wins. Choosing a small, meaningful win builds confidence. And I believe that confidence builds momentum.

Momentum builds bigger wins — naturally, gracefully, sustainably.

Start with one. Then let it multiply.

4. Release Productivity Guilt

Rest is not laziness. You don’t need to earn your rest. Slowing down is not failure. Pacing protects your peace. Taking your time does not make you less ambitious. Don’t fall for the folks making their lack of planning your priority.

Remember: Burnout happens when your output outpaces your oxygen.

Replenish your oxygen. Do it daily without the guilt.

5. Surround Yourself With Support and Structure

Healing doesn’t happen in isolation. I call this type of emotion “cavey.” Because I want to hide my pain from friends and family, but isolation only intensifies when you’re feeling this way.

You’ll need to lean into:

• an accountability partner

• a therapist

• a mentor

• a grounding routine

• a weekly self-check-in

I have several accountability buddies who check in with me daily to see how kind I was to myself for the day. I give a percentage of how kind I was to myself for the day (kindness includes self-talk, self-care, and basic human needs). Some days I’m keeping it 100, and other days I’m at 50. Knowing that there’s someone out there keeping me accountable is key to keeping burnout at bay.

Let others help you refill what the last year drained.

Starting Slow, recovery is not a detour — it’s preparation.

If you begin your year tending to your wellbeing, your clarity and energy will return. And when they do, your goals will feel possible again instead of pressured.

You don’t need to chase 2026.

You get to let 2026 rise to meet you.

With love and a deep breath,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of “Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.”

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!

