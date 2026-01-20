Career by Black Enterprise What to Do When Your Job Is Restructuring In 2026 For Black professionals — especially those who’ve already had to navigate glass cliffs, limited advancement, and constant proving of ourselves — job uncertainty hits differently.







Dear Fairygodmentor®, My company recently announced that 2026 is a “rebuild year.” They’re reorganizing teams, cutting budgets, freezing promotions — and everyone’s walking on eggshells. I’m worried about job security and not sure how to stand out without overworking. How do I protect my career during a transition like this?

— Rebuild Season Nervous



Dear Nervous,

When a company says they’re entering a “rebuild year,” it often feels like code for:



“We’re changing things…and your role may or may not make it. May the odds be ever in your favor!”

And for Black professionals — especially those who’ve already had to navigate glass cliffs, limited advancement, and constant proving of ourselves — job uncertainty hits differently.

But here’s the good news: A rebuild year doesn’t have to be a threat. It can actually be a strategic window for you to reinforce, reintroduce, and re-energize your professional value.

Here’s how to move smartly — not fearfully — through this season:

1. Get Crystal Clear on the New Priorities

Don’t guess what leadership wants — Show Your Ask!

Try questions like:

• “What does success look like this quarter?”

• “What are the biggest challenges we’re rebuilding to address?”

• “Would you like to hear a few ideas I have for our team’s success?

Alignment is your first layer of protection. And I say this often but leaders don’t just seek problems they create solutions. That last bullet item is a way for you to shine a light on your ability to strategize and stay visible. Show your value. I’ll get into more of this in a bit.

When you know the mission, you can position yourself as essential to it.

2. Make Your Value Visible — Not Just Valuable

Don’t fall for that old adage “If you work hard – your hard work will speak for itself.” It doesn’t. As I say in my book, Show Your Ask, “It’s one thing to know your value, it’s another thing to show it.”

During rebuild years, visibility is currency.

Share your wins. Document your results. Send periodic updates on progress.

I’m going to keep saying this over and over again, it’s not bragging — it’s branding.

When leaders know your impact, they’re more likely to preserve your job when the org chart shifts.

3. Strengthen Key Relationships

Rebuild seasons rely on collaboration, trust, and reputation. Communication breaks down, and self-preservation builds up.

This is the time to:

• reconnect with partners

• build alliances

• volunteer for visibility-building projects (not burnout builders)

• nurture relationships with decision-makers

You want people mentioning your name in rooms you’ll never enter saying, “We need them.”

4. Be Ready and Stay Ready

Update your resume and LinkedIn profile regularly. Not because you’re leaving your job immediately — but because you should always have options.

An updated resume is emotional insurance.

It reminds you:

You are employable.

You are talented.

You are not trapped.

Options build confidence. Confidence shapes performance.

5. Pay Attention to Whether This Rebuild Includes You

Sometimes companies rebuild around you. Other times…they’re making decisions that shrink your role, erase responsibilities, or redirect influence.

Be aware of the following:

• decreasing authority

• vague feedback (this is a big one, push for specifics!)

• removed responsibilities

• unclear future plans for your team

If you’re seeing this happen to you, it may be time to prepare for your own rebuild — one that centers your growth, not the company’s survival.

Nervous, the economy may be unpredictable, but your career strategy doesn’t have to be. A rebuild year is not just the company’s moment to reorganize. It’s your opportunity to reinforce your value, expand your visibility, and ensure that whatever happens — you remain in control of your professional story.

You’re not powerless. You’re preparing.

With strategy and confidence,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of “Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.”

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!

