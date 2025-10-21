Ask Your Fairygodmentor®: About The Secret To Get Noticed (And Promoted) Into Leadership

Dear Fairygodmentor,

I want to move into a leadership position, but I’m not sure how to position myself as a candidate. What’s the best way to get noticed?

– Aspiring Leader

Dear Aspiring Leader,

I just love getting this question because you tapped into what I love to do. As a Fairygodmentor®, I love to grow leaders for a living! I’m honored that you asked me how to campaign for your career.

Plan Your Platform

Like any good candidate running for office, you have to figure out your platform.

What do you stand for? What is your career mission/goal? Take some time and marinate on what you want to do in your organization. Brainstorm it out. I knew where I wanted to go next on my first day of work. During a career development meeting, I shared these goals with my supervisor, and we developed a strategy. He became my running mate. It’s up to you to know where you want to go and ask for help along the way.

What’s Your Slogan?

Develop your campaign “slogan.” Create a quick soundbite or elevator pitch to inform mentors, recruiters, or possible networking connections about who you are and your career goals. Don’t know how to set some goals? Try these questions to get started:

• Where do you see yourself in one, three, and five years?

• What do you want to accomplish?

• What’s your WHY? (What is the reason that you’re doing this type of work in the first place?)

Get On The Campaign Trail!

It’s one thing to know your value–it’s another thing to show it. Make sure you’re tracking your accomplishments in your DIG(Da*n I’m Good) Folder. What have you done for the business or the team? Your accomplishments need to tie to the success of the company and team. You can use this information as a reference when you’re discussing your plans with your running mate (Supervisor/Mentor/Sponsor).

Find opportunities to be more visible. Educate yourself on the business and the department you’re working in. Volunteer to be the point of contact when your supervisor is out of the office. Be the subject matter expert when reporting out at staff meetings. Act as an internal consultant when trying to identify what the business needs to drive results.

Schedule informational interviews and look for opportunities to shadow others in departments or positions that you’re interested in. These actions will help you learn more about the place you’re working in and who you’re working with. I learned so much about the roles that I thought I was very interested in by shadowing and through informational interviews. I quickly learned what I did and didn’t want to pursue.

Gain Supporters

As you campaign for your career and network with others, you may get a mentor or sponsor along the way. Here’s a flex: if you act as a mentor to others, studies show you’re more likely to be promoted to a bigger leadership role. Not only is this another way to build your brand, but it’s also another way to further campaign for your career. Lift while you climb!

Invest In Your Cause

Campaigning for your career will require a few resources, such as money, time, and energy. If you’d like to hire a career coach (like me), take a prep course for a certification to build your skills, or get a degree, you may need some financial support. See if your company has a tuition assistance program or offers discounts for certifications in your field. Look online for scholarships and grants that may support your desire to grow into a leader.

Be mindful that your commitment to career growth may mean giving back to the organization that supported you. Many companies that provide assistance will ask you to commit for several years to support the business’s growth. Keep your commitment. You’ll definitely build more bridges by staying and developing, rather than hitting the proverbial piggy bank and running. It’s not cool to dine-and-dash.

If you have time, don’t forget to look for volunteer opportunities outside your office. These are also ways to build your skills while supporting your community. Put those experiences on your resume.

Don’t Lose Sight Of The Key Issues

There is such a thing as over-campaigning. You still want to give 150% in your current role to add value to the business. Try not to let the future position distract you from your current job. Every step you take can lead to amazing career opportunities. Make every day count.

Don’t just be visible when the job opening has been posted. Hiring managers and recruiters can see the fake effort a mile away. Show up every day and be the leader you want to be, whether you get the job or not.

What If You Lose The Campaign?

A very wise man gave me this wonderful life advice: “No means Next Opportunity.” How you show up after a turndown will be observed. Badmouthing the hiring manager or the candidate who was selected for the position is not good form. You’re bigger than that. This is where your character is really put to the test. Ask for feedback on how to build up your skills so you’ll be THE candidate of choice next time an opportunity arises.

If your campaign pitch (request for a promotion, etc.) didn’t get approved, it may have been a good idea but just bad timing. Be professionally persistent. Keep Showing Your Ask. Don’t ever stop growing and glowing up!

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!