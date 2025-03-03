Ask Your Fairygodmentor®: How To Get A Sponsor Who Will Advocate For You

Reader’s Question:

Dear Fairygodmentor, I’ve heard a lot about the importance of having a sponsor, not just a mentor. How do I find one to help me advance in my career? – Seeking a Champion

Dear Seeking a Champion,

I love that you’re thinking about leveling up! I have an entire chapter dedicated to this topic in my book, Show Your Ask. First, let’s get clear on the difference between a mentor and a sponsor. Think of NASCAR—mentors are like your pit crew, ensuring you’re performing at your best. Sponsors? They’re the ones putting their name (and resources) on your car, signaling to everyone that you’re worth betting on.

What’s a sponsor and why do you need one?

A sponsor isn’t just cheering from the sidelines. They have power, influence, and access to rooms you want to be in. Sponsors are typically your direct manager, senior executives, or high-ranking leaders with significant connections. They don’t just advise—you don’t have to ask them for permission to step up—they advocate for you and create opportunities that can transform your career.

Here’s a key thing to remember: You don’t ask someone to be your sponsor—you attract them. Sponsors back professionals who deliver results, maintain visibility, and cultivate a strong professional brand.

Show Up & Show Out– Consistently deliver results that make you stand out.

Consistently deliver results that make you stand out. Be Seen & Heard –Speak up with confidence in meetings, take on visible projects, and share your wins.

–Speak up with confidence in meetings, take on visible projects, and share your wins. Build Real Relationships –Get to know decision-makers and let them see your value.

–Get to know decision-makers and let them see your value. Be Clear About Your Goals —Sponsors need to know where you want to go so they can help get you there.

—Sponsors need to know where you want to go so they can help get you there. Keep in Touch–Sponsorship isn’t a one-time thing. Stay connected. Monthly or quarterly updates work best—work with your sponsor to determine a communication plan that fits both of you.

Mentors help you navigate, but sponsors put you in the driver’s seat. My first sponsor didn’t just give me advice—she vouched for me, connected me with the right people, and ultimately helped me land a leadership role in my dream department.

I didn’t ask for sponsorship—I earned it by showing up, delivering results, and making it easy for her to invest in my success.

Sponsors don’t put their name on just anyone—they back winners. Do the work, be undeniable, and watch doors open that you never even knew existed.

Find your pit crew, earn your sponsorship, and get ready to accelerate your success.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®? Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!