Freedom On Our Minds: Assata Shakur Leaves Behind Wisdom In These Revolutionary Quotes

Assata Shakur, the freedom-fighting member of the Black Liberation Army and author of Assata: An Autobiography, stands as a powerful and iconic symbol of resistance and survival. Shakur died at the age of 78 on Sept. 25 in Havana, Cuba. Shakur has always maintained her innocence after being wrongfully convicted for the killing of a New Jersey state trooper. In 1980, she escaped imprisonment and lived out her remaining years on the Caribbean island. In 2013, the FBI added her to the most wanted list. She was never apprehended.

Shakur’s words are not merely reflections of her lived experience, but also serve as blueprints for liberation, self-determination, and radical love. For decades, her voice has motivated activists, thinkers, and everyday individuals to seek justice.

Assata Shakur’s words hold more than just historical significance; they embody urgency. They are a lesson in resilience, unity, and a vision for a more liberated world.

Here are 8 revolutionary quotes to honor Assata Shakur.

On Struggle and Freedom

“Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who were oppressing them.”

Shakur emphasized that achieving liberation demands active involvement, not just passive optimism.

On Love and Revolution

“A revolutionary woman can’t have a reactionary man. If he’s not about liberation, if he’s not about struggle, if he ain’t about building a strong Black family, if he ain’t about building a strong Black nation, then he ain’t about nothing.”

Shakur highlighted the significance of alignment in relationships, particularly when connected to shared freedom.

On Legacy and Responsibility

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Echoing the sentiments of previous revolutionaries, Shakur emphasized that solidarity is essential for survival and advancement.

On Identity and Resistance

“Black people will never be free unless Black women participate in every aspect of our struggle, on an equal basis with Black men.”

Here, Shakur affirmed the importance of placing Black women at the heart of liberation movements.

On Vision and Possibility

“I believe in the power of the people, and I believe in our right to self-determination.”

Assata’s words are a reminder that people, not systems, hold the power to create lasting change.

On Peace and Struggle

“Peace is a rare gift. Peace of mind, peaceful sleeps, and peaceful spirits are all luxuries that few rebels can ever afford.”

A stark reminder that those who stand against oppression frequently do so at the cost of their own comfort and ease.

On Education and Awareness

“No one is going to give you the education you need to overthrow them. Nobody is going to teach you your true history, teach you your true heroes, if they know that that knowledge will help set you free.”

Assata states the importance of self-education and the reclamation of history as essential tools for liberation.

On Global Solidarity

“Any community seriously concerned with its own freedom has to be concerned about other people’s freedom as well. The victory of oppressed people anywhere in the world is a victory for Black people.”

Shakur statements connect Black liberation to larger global fights for justice.

