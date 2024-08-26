Health and Wellness by Daniel Johnson At-Home COVID-19 Testing To Restart In Preparation For Fall, Winter Seasons The federal government will restart its free at-home COVID-19 testing program as officials prepare for elevated case numbers during the fall and winter seasons.







The federal government will restart its free at-home COVID-19 testing program as officials prepare for elevated case numbers during the fall and winter.

According to Time Magazine, the spikes in COVID-19 are occurring largely because people are not getting the newest available vaccines, and newer strains of the virus are mutating and becoming more contagious. This time around, however, there are fewer deaths.

The federal government will reopen its free coronavirus test kit program in late September, again allowing every household to request four free tests by mail. https://t.co/N8zcnwdbNM — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) August 23, 2024

According to Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, “The latest data on COVID-19 show that it is now starting to settle in and have similar kinds of statistics to influenza, meaning hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths every year.”

Although fewer people are dying, there are reports of stronger symptoms, which Dr. Robert Murphy, the professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, says is likely due to a lower immunity threshold against the vaccine. “Vaccines give you better immunity than getting the disease,” Murphy told the outlet. “Vaccines provide a controlled exposure that gives you a stronger immunologic response than from an infection.”

Offit and Murphy continued, cautioning that certain situations necessitated a mask. “If I were in a high-risk group, such as being older or having a high-risk medical condition, and I’m in a large group of people I didn’t know—like on an airplane—I think it’s reasonable to wear a mask,” says Murphy. That consideration should also apply to people who are sick. “I think anyone who has a respiratory illness should stay at home,” says Offit. “And if you can’t stay at home, you should wear a mask. If you’re in a high-risk group, get tested—and if you have COVID-19, take an antiviral [like Paxlovid].”

According to CNN, the free tests are expected to return in September after the federal government’s Bridge Access Program concludes. The CDC will give $62 million to state and local departments so adults who wouldn’t be able to get the tests can get them.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, told CNN that people should contact public health departments ahead of the restarted testing program.

“I would encourage folks to be reaching out to their local public health departments, their state health departments, but in addition, their federally qualified health centers as well.”

Likewise, Dawn O’Connell, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services assistant secretary for Planning and Response, urged people to get tested during the holidays ahead of anticipated family gatherings.

“Taking a quick test is a great way for all of us to keep our friends, family and loved ones protected as we gather to celebrate the holidays,” O’Connell told CNN.

