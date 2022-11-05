Black-Owned Athleisure Brand To Sell Official 'Wakanda Forever' Merchandise With Marvel

This clothing will make you feel as if you lived in Wakanda.

Athleisure and sports apparel brand Actively Black announced a new collaboration with Marvel Studios on a Wakanda Forever-themed unisex capsule collection.

According to Hypebeast, Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black, advocates for social justice, health, and wellness in the Black community, as he centers the brand around Black style and culture. In partnership with Marvel, Smith will co-produce and sell the official merchandise for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“The Black Panther franchise has become a worldwide cultural phenomenon and has served as a constant source of inspiration in developing Actively Black,” said Smith.

“We strive to recreate that same feeling of empowerment Black people felt after watching Black Panther for the first time—so the opportunity to work alongside Marvel to create this collection has been a dream come true,” he continued.

Hypebeast reported that the collection would feature stylish men’s and women’s performance wear, including joggers, hoodies, tights, and shirts. It will reflect the grey, purple, and black color scheme in the costumes for the film.

“We’re excited to bring the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Capsule Collection to life with Actively Black,” said Paul Gitter, senior vice president, Marvel Licensing.

“Lanny Smith is a true trailblazer and the impact that he’s made through the creation of Actively Black, and its philanthropic work in the Black community, is hugely admirable. Through Lanny’s innovative vision, this unique lifestyle collection is a reflection of the creativity and authenticity of this partnership,” Gitter added.

According to the Actively Black website, the Capsule Collection will be available for purchase on Nov. 3 on its website, followed by A Wakanda Athletics “Classic” Collection of collegiate wear, set to drop on Nov. 12. An additional “Performance” collection inspired by the modern, high-tech style of Wakanda using the most advanced performance fabrics will be available on Nov. 25 (Black Friday).