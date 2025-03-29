News by Mary Spiller ATL Rapper Young Scooter Dies At 39 Atlanta’s Fulton County medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to confirm Young Scooter's cause of death.







Young Scooter, an Atlanta rapper most well known for being signed to Future and Waka Flocka Flame, died on his birthday at the age of 39. He died in his hometown after suffering a severe leg injury while fleeing from police officers and jumping fences.

Born Kenneth Edward Bailey, Young Scooter was confirmed deceased by Atlanta’s Fulton County medical examiner’s office, according to Variety.

Atlanta police explained in a statement on March 28 that officers responded to shots being fired at a residence on William NY Drive SE and a woman in distress.

Andrew Smith, the Atlanta police lieutenant, said, “Once officers arrived they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers.”

The officers then began searching for the suspect, who at the time was not named as Scooter.

Smith continued, “During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he [Scooter] appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”

“Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on the scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” He reiterated.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Scooter was transported to the Grady Marcus trauma center and subsequently died from his injuries upon arrival.

An autopsy for Scooter’s official cause of death is still in the works, but officers believe it was a product of his leg injury obtained while jumping the fence.

Young Scooter broke into the rap scene in the 2010s as a “consistent presence” in the Atlanta area. He most closely worked with other rappers like Future and Young Thug, as well as Juicy J, Kodak Black, and Rick Ross.

Scooter’s latest project was released last March, titled Trap’s Last Hope.

