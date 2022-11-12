Atlanta Airport Announces Direct Flight To Wakanda In Honor Of Black Panther Sequel

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced a direct flight to Wakanda on Thursday ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to WSBTV. The sequel to Black Panther made its debut on Nov. 11.

“Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a return to international service with direct flights to Wakanda. This non-stop service on Flight CHBZ will depart from the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal from gate F8 at 7:30 p.m. this evening. Concession locations will serve Wakandan-inspired dishes pre-flight.”

The airport also made the announcement on social media with a message on Twitter with the caption, “Breaking News: Hartsfield-Jackson announces the return of direct flights to Wakanda!”

🗣Breaking News: Hartsfield-Jackson announces the return of direct flights to Wakanda! pic.twitter.com/EEkMPFYsJt — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 10, 2022

A special screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was hosted by Disney in the city on Wednesday where the studio awarded grants in the amount of $1 million. The grants were awarded to support non-profits and art programs nationwide. The organizations were chosen from underrepresented communities to empower storytellers of future generations.

The Atlanta airport made a similar announcement when Black Panther was released in 2018.

The film about the technologically-advanced fictional African country was filmed in Georgia for the most part, and fans seem to be flocking to the theater to watch the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film had one of the biggest opening days of all time, earning $84 million in gross sales on Friday. The film is expected to gross between $174 million to $184 million over the weekend. The sequel is also earning rave reviews. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned an A from CinemaScore and is expected to open with $325 million in box office sales worldwide.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars actress Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.