Atlanta Art Week Hosts Alfred Conteh Solo Exhibition On Accepting One’s Blackness

Atlanta Art Week will feature a solo exhibition on the works of native artist Alfred Conteh. The exhibit, titled Acceptance: Identity & Circumstance, will display Conteh’s large-scale works inspired by Black life in the South.

Curated by Courtney Brooks, the exhibition displays the acclaimed artist and sculptor’s paintings which delve into the complex existence of Southern Black communities. Taking place at the The Works, an event space in Atlanta, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the artistic journey of Conteh’s creations.

The Hampton University alumnus’s work draw parallels in Black people’s unabashed livelihood in urban areas, specifically in Atlanta, as opposed to its more conservative outskirts. Dissecting one’s identity through this juxtaposition remains a core focus of Conteh’s work, and instills this central theme within the exhibition.

“This work navigates the delicate balance between progress and struggle through the eyes of a Generation X artist with deep roots in the small towns of the South,” as detailed on Atlanta Art Week’s website. “Conteh’s current work is not just art; it is a raw, honest testament to the social, economic, educational, and psychological battles that Black communities continue to face, both from within and without.”

It adds, “The portraits captured in this series stand as lasting testaments in this series, not just to the culture and people they represent, but to the enduring and often unseen struggles that shape their lives.”

A VIP reception takes place Oct. 3, ahead of the opening on Friday, Oct. 4, which includes a moderated talk between Conteh and Jeremiah Ojo, founder of Creative Milieu. Following the solo exhibition is an open studio tour at The MET in Atlanta on Oct. 5. The week will conclude the next day with a film screening of the documentary,The Unseen Majority.

The short film, commissioned by the Peoria Riverfront Museum, provides insight on Conteh’s social commentary and work. Director Dr. Archley Everley will engage in a post-viewing reflection.

Art patrons in Atlanta can RSVP for this inaugural exhibition here.

