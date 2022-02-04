Atlanta-Based Clothing Brand Jolie Noire Lands Black History Month Campaign At Target

Dynamic sister-duo Keyondra and Kimberly Lockett are reclaiming what it means to be “Pretty Black” — Jolie Noire.

Together they created an elevated women’s leisure brand with empowering Black women in mind. Now, the Louisiana sisters are taking over Target stores nationwide to celebrate Black culture through its “Black Beyond Measure campaign.”

The national retail giant launched the campaign for Black History Month 2022 to highlight Black-owned brands, seeking lucky brands like Jolie Noire.

“We wanted to show and display the beauty of Blackness because we didn’t see anything like our illustration tees and graphic tees that showed us and also had the size range,” one of the sisters, Kim Lockett, told KSLA News 12 about what inspired the brand.

Since its inception in 2018, Jolie Noire has aimed to raise awareness of colorism in the Black community. The apparel line started with a signature typography sweater and expanded into a collection for men and women.

In the campaign, featured items include gender and size-inclusive apparel. The designs and colors represent the sisters’ efforts to “shape the minds of onlookers and change the meaning, emotions, and values associated with Black.”

“At Target, we honor the sacrifice of Black leaders of the past while amplifying and celebrating the voices of the Black community of today. And by continuing to expand our partnerships with Black-owned businesses and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), we’re illuminating Black joy and building the best tomorrow,” the major retailer wrote about the launch of its campaign.

Keyondra, a singer and songwriter, has dedicated her music to advocating for women. She is also the first and only gospel artist to receive a toy deal with Kenya® Doll Brand (Kenya® & Friends)—an African American brand aiming to empower adolescent girls of color.

Kimberly, a celebrity fashion stylist, utilizes her experience in wardrobe, creative concept, and hair and makeup to transcend her message of empowerment as well. According to Jolie Noire’s website, her work and been seen on BET, BMI Trailblazers Honors show, HypeHair.com, Essence Fest, and more. “Her personal style has been featured and recognized in major online publications and blogs such as Essence.com, 50 Fab Fashion Instagrammers (2012), and a Fashionbombdaily.com, Fashion Bombshell of the Day (2015).”

Other brands taking part in the campaign are J. Dow Fitness by Jacqueline Dow, Coloring Pins by Essence Hayes, Jam + Rico by Lisette Scott, and Cee Cee’s Closet by Chioma and Uchenna Ngwudo.