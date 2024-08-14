Events by Black Enterprise Atlanta Gears Up For Global Black Pride Celebration The jam-packed event will take place from August 27 to September 2.







Atlanta is preparing for an epic celebration.

The first-ever Global Black Pride in the United States, sponsored by Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, will commence Aug. 27 in the Southern city for the nearly week-long event. The city’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community will enjoy a music festival, gala, and influencer dinner, as well as a Human Rights and Health Conference. Celebrities, including Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, and Jessica and Niecy Nash-Betts, are expected to attend.

In keeping tradition, Mayor Andrew Dickens will also host his 5th annual Global Black Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall.

The Vision Community Foundation, Traxx Girls Inc., and Rockstars Production will continue producing the expanding venture, with the latter two hosting the Black Excellence Influencer’s Dinner. On Aug. 30, the fundraiser for Global Black Pride Weekend will recognize public figures who continue to break barriers for LGBTQIA+ people. Honorees for the 2024 ceremony include Rashad Burgess, Lisa Cunningham, and Funky Dineva.

For the groundbreaking week’s culmination, a Pure Heat Community Festival will take place Sept. 1 at Piedmont Par and showcase food and market vendors, local performances, and educational forums.

Moreover, the festival aims to connect those throughout the community with knowledge and fun as it celebrates its 12th year. Palmer will take home the Humanitarian Award at the event, while Nash-Betts presents her wife, Jessica, with the Trailblazer Award.

With a jam-packed line-up and diverse activities, Global Black Pride’s first celebration in the U.S. hopes to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. In step with its mission, a portion of the event’s proceeds will go toward helping homeless LGBTQIA+ youth and those impacted by HIV/AIDS through the Vision Foundation.

More immersive programming information can be found on Global Black Pride’s website.