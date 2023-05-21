Wendy Williams Cancels Appearance At Atlanta Women’s Expo

Former talk show host, Wendy Williams has canceled her appearance at the Atlanta Women’s Expo on May 20. Sources told the US Sun that Wendy’s team has been grappling over whether the star should appear on stage.

“Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next,” A source told the Us Sun

“There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better,” the source said.

Last month, the Atlanta Women’s Expo announced Wendy’s appearance via a press release.

“Keynote Speaker Wendy Williams as she shares insight into her trailblazing three-decade career in entertainment and a behind-the-scenes look into her inspiring journey of Life and the Pursuit of True Happiness on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00.”

Williams’ photos have been removed from the Atlanta Women’s expo website. But a representative from the Expo told the US Sun that the star will appear in a pre-recorded video.

“There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation.”



The media mogul was set to join an impressive lineup of keynote speakers which includes singers Monica, and Tamika Scott, actress Kim Fields and reality stars Erica Mena, Mimi Faust, Tammy Rivera, Spice and Shenkinah Anderson.

Williams’ brother, Tommy recently slammed Wendy’s team for allowing camera crews to film their family vacation in Florida on Easter weekend.

“She’s so caught up with who she was and not who she’s become, and apparently she’d like to get back to who she was because she can’t stop talking about that person,” Tommy told the US Sun in a recorded interview.

“So let’s all help you get back to that person, but we haven’t been able to help because she’s up in New York around people and we, the family, can’t get her hooks in her properly to reel her into the shore” The 54-year old added.

It is unclear why camera crews were following the star.

“Yes, Wendy is filming…Yes, she is gearing up for something and the specifics of that can’t be disclosed as of yet” Williams’ rep, Shawn Zanotti told Page Six.

Zanotti went on to confirm that the star is not filming a reality show.



