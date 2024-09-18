Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta City Council Declares ‘Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day’ As Rapper Is Laid To Rest Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan emerged from Atlanta's underground rap scene to produce hits such as "Type of Way" and "Lifestyle."







The Atlanta City Council has declared Sept. 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day. The announcement came on the same day as the late rapper’s funeral service.

The 34-year-old died unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 5, sending shockwaves through the Atlanta and overarching hip-hop community. As thousands attended and watched the hip-hop artist’s memorial service, his hometown set to honor his life and legacy for years to come. Rolling Stone confirmed the news of the official declaration.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan emerged from Atlanta’s underground rap scene to produce hits such as “Type of Way” and “Lifestyle.” He was also a frequent collaborator with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

With his family and other loved ones in tow, the rapper’s memorial took place at World Changers Church International in College Park, a suburb of Metro Atlanta. Killer Mike also spoke at the service, subtly referring to claims that Quan died of a drug overdose. An X user reposted footage of the artist’s speech.

Killer Mike speaks at Rich Homie Quan’s funeral in Georgia pic.twitter.com/ou6rg6LI82 — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) September 17, 2024

“Our writing comes from the experiences around us so believe me, that smile that he had carried the weight that you have,” Mike said, as reported by XXL.

“The smile that he walked around with sometimes masked a shattering, hurt thing, and he still gave audiences joy and love and laughter. So I wanna say to us, forgive yourself for your own addictions.”

Media personality D.C. Young Fly also shared words, calling his long-time friend an “icon” and “legend” whose work uplifted Atlanta’s music scene.

“Y’all gave us an icon, y’all gave us a legend,” Young Fly said to Quan’s family. “We’re all on borrowed time. So the things that he accomplished while he was here we wanna let you know that we’re gonna continue on his legacy, and even through the small amount of time it made a big impact.”

The cause of the rapper’s death remain unknown.





