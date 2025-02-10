Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta To Honor Former Mayor Shirley Franklin With Street And Park In Her Name The street and park marks Franklin’s efforts to make the city greener.







The Atlanta City Council will honor former Mayor Shirley Franklin with a new street and park named after her.

The council approved the legislation Feb. 5, renaming two structures to recognize the first woman and Black woman mayor of Atlanta. The action will rename Central Avenue to “Shirley Clarke Franklin Boulevard” and Westside Reservoir Park to “Shirley Clarke Franklin Park.”

Of the ordinances, council members expressed their appreciation for the 58th mayor of Atlanta and remembering her legacy.

“Renaming Central Avenue and Westside Reservoir Park after former Mayor Shirley Franklin is a testament to her enduring legacy and profound impact on Atlanta,” wrote District 10 Council member Andrea Boone.

“As someone who witnessed her leadership firsthand, I can attest to her firmness, fairness, and boldness in tackling difficult issues. Mayor Franklin’s contributions to Atlanta are immeasurable.”

Franklin held the position of mayor foom 2022 to 2010. While in this role, Franklin was instrumental in developing Atlanta’s Beltline project. The two-term mayor also spearheaded efforts to revitalize the Hartsfield-Jackson International airport. Furthermore, the politician also aided in making Atlanta a greener city. She not only launched the Clean Water Atlanta to repair the city’s sewer system, but also greatly increased the amount of LEED-certified buildings within the area.

Although born in Philadelphia, Franklin has remained an integral part of Atlanta’s political ecosystem since the tenure of Mayor Maynard Jackson. Known for holding many “first of and first to be” titles, her esteemed leadership resulted in a landslide reelection. Her work also granted her nationwide recognition for her impact on the Southern city.

District 9 council member, Dustin Hillis, also added, “We honor the legacy of a visionary leader, former Mayor Shirley Franklin, by renaming Westside Park to Shirley Clarke Franklin Park. Her determination and foresight, for acquiring the land and quarry in order to transform this area into both a beloved park and a critical water supply, laid the foundation for a brighter, more sustainable Atlanta.”

He continued, “This park is not just a space for recreation—it is a testament to Mayor Franklin’s leadership, her commitment to our city’s future, and the resilience of the people she served. I am proud to stand with my fellow Council members and Mayor Dickens in ensuring her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Franklin’s dedication to uplifting the city of Atlanta and its residents will now be forever remembered in these structures.

