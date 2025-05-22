Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Atlanta Dream Registers Its 1st Victory Of The New Season Along with Howard's 20 points, Brittney Griner added 21, while Brionna Jones contributed 19 points and Allisha Gray had 16 points







The Atlanta Dream won its first game of the season when Rhyne Howard hit the go-ahead free throw with 9.1 seconds on the clock to emerge victorious over the Indiana Fever.

According to The Associated Press, the Dream, who lost their first game of the new season, withstood a fourth-quarter challenge from Caitlin Clark and the Fever to pull off the victory by a score of 91-90, evening their record at 1-1. Brittney Griner scored 21 points in her second game with her new team.

Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard came up BIG for the Atlanta Dream to give them their first win of the season 🔥 B. Griner: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 61.5 FG%

Before the victory was sealed, Clark hit two deep three-pointers as the Fever started a rally that fell short near the end of the game. Her stat line for the match was 27 points and 11 assists.

Griner had plenty of help from her teammates in sealing the victory on Indiana’s home basketball court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Howard scored 20 points while making four three-point shots, while Brionna Jones contributed 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Allisha Gray had 16 points and six assists.

The Fever made a valiant comeback but came up short after trailing the Dream with a 76-65 deficit when the fourth quarter began. With 21.7 seconds left in the contest, Aaliyah Boston hit a free throw to take the lead 90-89 before Howard connected on her free throws to shut the door on the Fever.

The loss also evened their record to 1-1, as Boston and Kelsey Mitchell each scored 24 points.

The Dream and the Fever are slated to mix it up again, moving the matchup to Atlanta on May 22 at the State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will also hit the court when she performs at halftime.

