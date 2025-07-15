Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ATL Fans Fed Up With ‘Dukes And Boots’ Festival, Attendees Calling Trail Ride A ‘Scam’ The festival did not match many expectations of a Black trail ride.







Atlanta did not show out at the “Dukes and Boots” festival, where frown lines seemed more popular than line dancing.

What was supposed to be a day of Black country excellence reportedly turned out to be sweaty and unorganized. While many traveled to the Atlanta event to put their boots on the ground, some left feeling discontent. The Neighborhood Talk re-shared footage of audiences not enjoying the trail ride. A “trail ride” is a Black southern celebration that typically features horseback riding, line dancing, and live music..

Audience members did appear to appreciate Pleasure P and Lloyd taking the main stage at the event, which took place at EchoPark Speedway in Metro Atlanta. Other attendees called the entire festival a “scam” for the organizers’ apparent treatment of ticketholders.

One TikToker explained several issues getting into the event. The social media user noted how there was not ample shade to protect attendees from the heat. She also explained that parking felt too far from where the festival took place.

Furthermore, the TikToker felt that the expectations of a trail ride experience did not match the reality.

“Once you get they literally had nothing. Nothing fun…just tacos and vibes,” shared the content creator. “…I did not see not one man on a horse which really made me mad because I thought I was about to find the cowboy of my dreams.”

Those who were a part of the event’s services also expressed their disappointment. A vendor for Dukes and Boots posted a video sharing how they were placed away from the actual festival and potential customers.

The festival’s location was partly to blame, as the race track allowed heat to permeate through the festival. Fans also noted that they were not allowed to bring blankets or outside food to make the party their own, which is also customary for a traditional trail ride.

The experience was intended to celebrate Black southern culture, particularly as cultural phenomena like the “Boot on the Ground” dance and Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album have made Black country music mainstream. However, Atlanta fans felt that the “Dukes and Boots” festival missed the mark.

