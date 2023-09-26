Atlanta Emerges As #1 City To Embark On Business Journey

For those with entrepreneurial dreams, Atlanta may be the city to make them come true. LinkedIn has deemed the Georgia capital as the most optimal place to start a business.

According to the new data compilation released by the professional networking website, the city rose to the top hotspot for aspiring entrepreneurs, primarily due to its 92% year-over-year growth in people founding their own companies.

The city’s post-pandemic recovery also played a role in its emergence as a business owner’s haven, with its strong job market making it a lucrative place to move for employment-seekers. LinkedIn also suggested that the shift in work culture encouraged employees to follow their own pursuits.

Through its blend of metropolitan ambition and Southern hospitality, Atlanta residents gather at coffee shops along the BeltLine, which runs through different parts of the city, or in diverse, distinct neighborhoods to shop locally. The Peach State’s most populated area is a center for eclectic companies, and there are plenty of young families and professionals to cater to.

Atlanta’s entrepreneurial friendliness stems from a supportive communal hub of fellow business owners as well as consumer eagerness to take a chance on new local businesses. Atlanta was the sole Southern city to make the cut, with Austin taking the second-place ranking. Completing the top five most optimal places are Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago, respectively.

Atlanta’s not only the best choice for entrepreneurs but also growing Black families. As determined by Kindred, the city’s cultural facets and wealth-building resources are advantageous for Black families as they prioritize their children’s quality of upbringing. As one of the top three cities for Black people to thrive, Atlanta remains a consistent place for those looking for cultural affirmation and business opportunities.

