Atlanta Falcons 'BirdLady' Indicted By DA Fani Willis







Carolyn Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons superfan known as “BirdLady,” was indicted this week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, according to Atlanta News First.

Freeman, 65, faces charges of “theft by deception” after allegedly stealing $14,155 from Kansas City Chiefs fans for a tailgate event that never occurred.

According to the Oct. 30, 2024, arrest warrant, Freeman obtained the money from about 300 fans to orchestrate a party for the Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 22.

Fans believe that Freeman never intended to fulfill the service.

“I am glad the DA recognizes the severity of her actions. What she has done not only to our fan base but to others definitely shows repetitive intent to defraud,” Tammy Southwood, an organizer with the Kansas City Chiefs fan club, told Atlanta News First.

Southwood hopes her fan club can retrieve its funds. “I want her to be stopped,” she added, referring to Freeman. “No slaps on the wrist.”

The investigation into the BirdLady began after complaints mounted online. The indictment follows her November 3, 2024, arrest at the Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

Freeman, who gained national recognition as a 2016 Bud Light NFL Super Fan, had built trust with many fans nationwide. However, the allegations have raised concerns about her motives. The Birdlady claims she did attend the tailgate event but a detour caused her to be late. When she finally arrived, all the participants had left.

Following her arrest, Freeman denied the theft allegations. She maintained that her non-profit, BirdLady Cares LLC, was never involved in the transactions for the event.

On the contrary, according to Freeman, BirdLady LLC, a (501)(c)(3) non-profit did not receive its negotiated donation of event proceeds.

“I don’t need that money,” Freeman said. “I’ve never had a problem with money. I have money. My family has money.”

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

