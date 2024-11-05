News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Police Arrest ‘BirdLady’ For Theft While At Atlanta Falcons Game Freeman allegedly scammed football fans out of $14,000 for an event she never put on.







Atlanta police have officially arrested the controversial “BirdLady” while at an Atlanta Falcons game. The superfan has been charged with a felony count of theft by deception.

According to Atlanta News First, Carolyn Freeman initially denied allegations that she used money given to her by NFL fans for non-football-related expenses. Despite this, she still had a warrant out for her arrest issued on Oct. 30. Police finally caught up with Freeman during the Falcons game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 3.

In her interview with ANF, conducted hours before her arrest, Freeman addressed the allegations. She asserted that she had her own funds and did not use the money designated for tailgates and Super Bowl events to pay for her car repairs and a personal seat license at the Mercedes-Benz stadium.

“I don’t need that money,” declared Freeman. “I’ve never had a problem with money. I have money; my family has money.”

Freeman had garnered fame as the “BirdLady,” appearing at games in a flamboyant costume complete with red wings to match the Falcon’s colors. Prior to the allegations going public, her image had been featured on an Equifax billboard inside the stadium. It has now been removed following the claims.

ANF uncovered Freeman’s alleged scam. A South Georgia chapter of the Kansas City Chiefs fan club paid $14,500 to Freeman’s nonprofit, BirdLady Cares Inc., to host a tailgate ahead of the Chiefs-Falcons game on Sept. 22. However, when the over 300 paid attendees showed up to the event, nothing was set up. Tammy Southwood, the organizer of the event, contacted Freeman, who claimed she went to the hospital and got pulled over by police.

The event never came to fruition. Instead, Southwood claims that they obtained photos of Freeman at the game. Freeman defended herself, stating that by the time she arrived, all the participants had left. She also stated that her handyman went to the hospital following a fall.

Moreover, the fan club thought some proceeds from the ticket sales would go toward her nonprofit. BirdLady Cares Inc. has been registered as a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping children impacted by abuse, domestic violence, and bullying.

However, Freeman declared that she had used more money than granted to her, leaving nothing left for her organization. Freeman’s social media pages do include past photos of her hosting events for children.

As she remains detained, the BirdLady’s court date has been scheduled for Nov. 5.

