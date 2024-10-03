Atlanta-Fulton Is Under A Smoke Advisory After Chemical Fire

Fulton County, Georgia, is feeling the side effects of Sunday’s chemical fire in Rockdale County, 20 miles east of Atlanta. According to Atlanta First, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is assessing the fallout from the BioLab chemical fire. EMA expects the smell of chlorine and visible smoke to linger for days, Oct. 3–6.

Mayor Andre Dickens held a press conference to inform residents about the possible smell of chlorine.

UPDATE: Mayor Andre Dickens just told me the @CityofAtlanta is preparing to notify residents about the potential of a chlorine smell across ATL for the next few mornings tied to the Rockdale Co. chemical fire. Health depts. are the best source for health guidance, per Dickens. pic.twitter.com/VoVld8jvdF — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) October 2, 2024

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) provides detailed insight into what is being done to track and monitor chemical levels.

The agency states, “The current weather models show the winds will begin to shift from the east to the west after sunset Wednesday. Smoke is predicted to settle toward the ground as it moves toward Atlanta. There is a high likelihood that people across Metro Atlanta will wake up on Thursday morning seeing haze and smelling chlorine.”

On Sept. 29, 2024, BioLab, a chemical plant 20 miles outside of Atlanta, went up in smoke due to a faulty sprinkler system. Large clouds of red and black smoke were visible for hours after the fire began, prompting hazard warnings to Rockdale County and its surrounding counties. The incident led to the evacuation of thousands of residents. As a result, a class action lawsuit has been filed.

Daniel Rock Flyn of the Dicello Levitt law firm stated, “Companies like BioLab have a duty and obligation to make sure they do not pollute the surrounding community.”

People in the city claim they are experiencing side effects such as “respiratory issues and burning, itchy eyes.”

🚨#BREAKING: Shelter-in-Place and Evacuations Ordered Due to Biolab Chemical Plant Fire releasing massive amounts toxic smoke



📌#Conyers | #Georgia



Currently, a shelter-in-place order and evacuations are underway as numerous hazmat crews and other emergency services respond to… pic.twitter.com/zvDpvnYIrv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 29, 2024

The smoke ranged in color and could be seen on radar, spanning multiple Georgia cities.

The company claims a malfunctioning sprinkler system paired with highly reactive chemicals is to blame. The plant was not operating during the accident, resulting in no immediate physical harm to any workers.

The GEMA website details safety precautions residents can take to stay safe:

Limit your activities outdoors and stay inside.

Keep indoor air as clean as possible.

The elderly, children, and people with compromised immune systems should stay indoors or limit outdoor activities.

If you have asthma or another lung disease, follow the advice of your doctor or other healthcare providers.

The chlorine levels are reported to be safe. If you or someone you know has difficulty breathing or any respiratory issues, contact your health provider or the Georgia Poison Center at 404-856-6252.

