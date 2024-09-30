At Least 90 People Died During Hurricane Helene

The devastation of Hurricane Helene, as inclement weather tore through the southeast, claimed at least 90 lives.

According to Reuters, Hurricane Helene ripped through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia, causing massive damage as 90 people were killed and destruction was left along its path. Millions were left without power, and roads were left in ruins after the hurricane flooded some towns. Local officials anticipate that the death total will grow.

According to some insurers, the estimated damages from the hurricane that ravaged the region over the past several days may range from between $15 billion and more than $100 billion. The weather drastically affected all manner of living, including knocking out cellphone towers and causing rippling effects throughout the water systems, communications, and critical transportation routes.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden plans to visit the areas affected by the hurricane this week once it is clear that he can do so without disrupting emergency services.

Referring to the tragedy and mayhem left behind, the president told reporters, “It’s tragic. You saw the photographs. It’s stunning.”

Both presidential candidates, Vice President Kamal Harris and former President Donald Trump will also stop in the region. Both the Democratic and Republican candidates will receive briefings on the particulars.

A U.S. Energy Department official stated that approximately 2.7 million customers throughout the South were without power on Sept. 29, down 40% from Sept. 27.

South Carolina reported that 25 people had died, while Georgia stated 17 people were found dead, and Florida reported 11 deaths, according to the governors of those states. Sheriff Quentin Miller from North Carolina told reporters that 30 people died, and most of the victims lived in Buncombe County.

Hurricane Helene impacted Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sept. 26 before making its way up the coast, affecting six states.