News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Graphic Designer Pays Tribute To Late News Anchor Jovita Moore With Latest Piece







A graphic designer in Atlanta is using his skills to honor a deceased member of the city’s community. John-Paul Moore’s latest work pays tribute to late news anchor Jovita Moore on her 57th birthday.

The local artist told Moore’s former work home, WSB-TV, that his art does more than paint a picture. Instead, he hopes to use his gifts to tell that person’s story.

The image features multiple pictures of Moore throughout her career, which spanned over two decades in news service to the Atlanta community. In his latest artwork, the designer hoped to capture Moore’s legacy and impact on the city.

“These tributes are a way to keep their legacy alive, so they’re not forgotten,” Moore explained to the news outlet.

Through these means, he has also captured other deceased figures, such as James Earl Jones and Frankie Beverly. However, doing so for Moore on her birthday remains extra special.

“This is my most recent design,” he shared as he gave the image to the news channel studio in Midtown Atlanta. “I really love the fact that she looks so happy. It tells a great story of her life.”

Moore was a long-time and beloved face for Atlanta families who watched WSB-TV, as the journalist had been with the station since 1998. She continued her role as she could while she battled a rare form of brain cancer. She later died from the illness in October 2021.

“I just think it’s important that we never forget her and we keep her memory alive and celebrate the beautiful person she was inside and out. She’s a treasure, definitely an Atlanta, Georgia, and American treasure,” Moore said.

Others in the Atlanta area also remember Moore, who has an HBCU scholarship named for her by the Jaguar Foundation. She served as a board member and emcee for the nonprofit and its events. Her former employer also hosted a Jovita Walk with the National Brain Tumor Society to raise awareness of the cancer.



