Atlanta Hawks To Celebrate City’s Diversity With Pre-Game Culture Fest

The second annual Culture Fest by the Atlanta Hawks will take place Feb. 20, when the team hosts the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.

The team announced that the event will be an evening celebrating the African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and Latin communities that play an important role in the city’s rich cultural landscape. The first 5,000 people arriving at the stadium for the 7:30 p.m. start will receive a limited-edition red reversible bucket hat, courtesy of Verizon.

“We are proud to continue Culture Fest in partnership with Verizon, reflecting both who Atlanta is today and the city it is becoming, a vibrant center shaped and strengthened by the African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and Latin communities that drive its creativity, growth, and global influence,” said Camye Mackey, executive vice president and chief people, diversity and inclusion officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena in a written statement. “This celebration provides a space where culture is recognized, fully experienced, and honored, and underscores our ongoing commitment to inclusion and amplifying the diverse voices that make Atlanta unique.”

Before the Hawks take on the Heat, there will be a pregame parade on the concourse featuring the ATL Hawks Dancers. Performing alongside them will be people from the African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and Latino communities, celebrating their cultures through dance and artistic expression. Fans will be treated to music highlighting global communities by DJ Kash, blending Amapiano, Afrobeats, and Afro-house, while DJ Sidd Kel will feature a fusion of Indian soundtracks for fans on the concourse.

Other DJs participating in the celebration of cultures include DJ ECool, DJ EU, and Mix Master David, who will perform during halftime on the court.

“Culture Fest is about honoring Atlanta’s roots, and I’m thrilled to partner with the Hawks for a night where fans can dance and experience all of the city’s vibrant cultures under one roof,” said DJ EU.

Culture Fest will showcase the cultural impact of those who have shaped Atlanta’s identity through their sounds, customs, and heritage, while honoring their lasting influence on the city’s spirit.

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, over 60% of the area’s population is projected to be racial and ethnic minorities by 2050.

Tickets are still available for the game and can be purchased at Hawks.com/tickets.

