Sports by Edwian Stokes Atlanta Hawks, Kaiser Permanente Tackle Black Men’s Mental Health At State Farm Arena The "Real Talk, Real Strength" summit address Black men's mental wellness and systemic health challenges.







For sports fans, the ultimate skill isn’t avoiding a tough loss—it is mastering the art of the rebuild.

This was the central message at State Farm Arena on June 6, where the Atlanta Hawks and Kaiser Permanente shifted focus from basketball to supporting Black men’s mental and physical health. By uniting the community to confront stigma, build connections, and offer accessible wellness resources, the second annual “Real Talk, Real Strength: Men of Color Health Summit” brought more than 90 men of color to the Hawks’ home court during Black Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Atlanta Hawks, Kaiser Permanente Host Second Annual Men of Color Health Summit: Black Men's Mental Health Awareness Month is being highlighted by the Atlanta Hawks and Kaiser Permanente at a health summit for men of color. Read more: https://t.co/2eINI7bXkc pic.twitter.com/Ko2yIbNLMC — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) June 7, 2026

This event concluded a three-part community wellness series launched by the NBA franchise and Kaiser Permanente. Each installment was designed to address persistent health disparities.

Why the Court Matters: Contextualizing a Community Crisis

For a community historically underserved by healthcare and affected by systemwide challenges, a summit of this scale commands significant cultural value. Issues such as racial profiling, economic barriers, and societal expectations that equate vulnerability with weakness demonstrate the need for these occasions. By providing a dedicated, culturally relevant space at a prominent venue, organizers aimed to reduce the stigma around mental healthcare.

Keynote speaker Onaje Henderson, co-owner of Zucot Gallery, stressed that real change needs action.

“It is doing things like this, showing up for one another, in community,” Henderson said. “But it’s also providing and looking out and taking care of people.”

The summit addressed what Henderson described as “the invisible weight that men carry,” prompting attendees to consider separating their personal identity from career achievements, per a report in the Atlanta Voice.

Overcoming the “L’s” of Life

Psychologist Dr. Curtis D. Jasper described losing his mother, divorcing, and facing financial collapse in four years. Traditional coping failed him.

“I couldn’t achieve my way out,” Jasper said. “I couldn’t thug my way out.”

Jasper credited physical training and dietary changes with saving his life and encouraged the audience to reconsider how they approach adversity.

“Don’t avoid falling and taking L’s,” Jasper told the crowd. “Just get good at recovery.”

The summit stressed the link between mental stress and physical health with compelling data. For example, a 2026 American Heart Association study shows that over 62% of non-Hispanic Black men have high blood pressure, among the highest rates globally. Speakers recommended regular blood pressure screenings, heart-healthy diets, daily physical activity, and obtaining support through therapy or men’s wellness groups. Attendees received information on local mental wellness resources and were encouraged to schedule annual checkups with trusted healthcare providers.

The summit also addressed the physical toll of high-risk environments. Former NBA champion Josh Powell discussed the long-term effects of his 20-year basketball career, and panelist Dr. Aaron Cooper shared his recent diagnosis of high blood pressure.

“There are things that I’ve put my body through that are now starting to catch up to me,” Powell said. “So it’s just really keeping mindful and making sure that I’m doing the proper things.”

A Playbook for Holistic Health

The Hawks and Kaiser Permanente partnered in 2024. To align the summit with community needs, they surveyed over 50 men of color before the event. The survey identified monetary pressures, mental health challenges, and stereotypes around masculinity as top concerns. Accordingly, the summit’s panels and workshops focused on financial wellness, resilience, and the redefinition of strength and vulnerability.

Alexis Roe, vice president of Community Impact for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said the team’s mission goes beyond basketball.

“By teaming up with Kaiser Permanente, we can provide truly integrated support to our neighbors across the city,” Roe said.



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