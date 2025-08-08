News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Hawks Executive Opens Full-Service Wellness Facility Melissa Proctor spent a large part of her life caring for an ailing family member. Now, she is investing to better the health of others.







Melissa Proctor, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of the Atlanta Hawks, is investing her time and money into creating medical and wellness facilities.

Pravida Health fuses traditional clinical care with holistic therapies. The goal is to help people, from elite athletes to everyday individuals, become healthier, stronger, and live longer. The first Pravida Health facility opened Aug. 7 in Buckhead, Georgia. The sports executive spoke to UTAL about Pravida Health’s purpose in the community.

Proctor says taking care of her ailing mother during her “entire adult life” sparked her interest in health. While she has always understood the benefits of healthy eating and exercise, she realized there are other factors.

My entire adult life was spent as a caregiver,” Proctor said. “I was under the impression that if you eat well and regularly exercise, then you’d be good, but there are other things that come into play, you may not control.”

Proctor also notes that the Black community, in particular, sometimes struggles with finding comprehensive care in the medical community.

“In the Black community, you go (to the doctor) once a year, get a physical, and if they find something, then you address it,” she said. “Most people are not aware of all the research and tools that are out there to find solutions.”

Atlanta Hawks Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor Opens Wellness Center In Buckhead https://t.co/NcrwhEqdfj — AfroTech (@AfroTech) August 7, 2025

Founded and operated by physicians, Pravida Health offers a comprehensive list of services. Taking care of the whole body, services include preventative care, regenerative therapies, performance optimization, and alternative treatments such as acupuncture and functional nutrition.

For Proctor, the partnership aligns naturally with her background. Her leadership skills, gained in sports marketing and brand culture, enable her to understand the pressure and performance demands placed on athletes. Furthermore, Proctor recognizes the growing need for wellness systems that look beyond game-day readiness.

The market for integrative health services is rapidly expanding.

“The global wellness market is now valued at approximately $1.8 trillion and is being driven by five distinct trends that are helping to shape the category and its future. These trends are impacting leading sub-categories, including women’s health, weight management, and in-person fitness,” the report states.

Pravida Health’s team is ready to serve in all areas of the market.

Its mission is to take care of customers’ health through orthopedics, advanced medical imaging, innovative wellness treatments, esthetics, and personalized care all under one roof.”

Proctor and Pravida are bringing sports medicine and care, and packaging it to make it accessible to the masses.

RELATED CONTENT: Rainbow Baby Mom Launches Wellness App To Empower Women Of Color Facing Infertility