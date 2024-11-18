Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Hospitality Hall Of Fame Inducts Donata Russell Ross As An Industry Trailblazer Russell Ross received the honor for her work as CEO of Concessions International, LLC.







The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has inducted four new honorees, including Donata Russell Ross, to its Hospitality Hall of Fame.

Joined by fellow inductees Dr. Brian L. Davis, Bobby Donlan, and Mark Vaughan, Russell Ross was honored for her work as CEO of Concessions International, LLC. The minority-owned airport food and beverage enterprise has been a long-standing operator across numerous airports.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Russell Ross has championed the business despite turbulent times. She has continued her efforts throughout multiple shifts in aviation travel, including 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic. She has dedicated over four decades to its growth and success.

Russell Ross, a Wharton School of Business graduate, has proven that her business acumen can withstand any challenge. Concessions International boasts over $100 million in annual revenue and 1,200 employees.

“Having seen all these cycles taught me to hold on — and understand there will be a better day,” she told GaBiz in 2023.

Moreover, Russell Ross belongs to the esteemed Russell Family. The Russells have also worked to elevate Atlanta as a business hub and source of opportunity, individually and as a family. As the daughter of influential entrepreneur Herman J. Russell, she also serves as president of the family’s foundation, Russell CARES. The foundation provides numerous initiatives focusing on education and entrepreneurship.

As for Russell Ross’ recognition, her appointment indicates her steadfast work within the hospitality industry. Moreover, it emphasizes her power as a Black leader in this space.

“It is a great honor for me to be recognized as an inductee into the 2024 Hospitality Hall of Fame,” she expressed through a spokesperson. “It is humbling for me to be included among such an illustrious group of individuals whose commitment to excellence has ensured our region’s growth and global recognition.”

