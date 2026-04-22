Atlanta Influences Everything Launches ‘Made In ATL’ Storefront At Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

What began as a declaration of Atlanta’s culture-shifting influence has grown into Atlanta Influences Everything (AIE) securing a 10-year partnership at the world’s busiest airport.

On April 22, AIE will open a storefront in Concourse B of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to a press release.

Done in collaboration with Paradies Lagardère, a leading airport retailer and restaurateur, the brick-and-mortar location will feature a curated selection of exclusive apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and sweatshirts that amplify a “Made in ATL” vision.

“This moment is about more than us,” said the AIE leadership team. “It’s about showing what’s possible when Black entrepreneurs are given the space to build, to dream, and to execute at the highest level. This is about Atlanta, but it’s also about every city, every creative, and every visionary who knows their impact deserves a global stage.”

The launch event will run from 3 to 5 p.m., with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and a host of cultural leaders and special guests scheduled to attend the ribbon-cutting, which comes after three years of effort.

“For three years, this deal has been carefully built and negotiated,” the press release stated “And now, it stands as proof of what happens when vision, culture, and strategy align. Positioned inside the busiest airport in the world, AIE is no longer just a mantra, it is a movement with a permanent global footprint.”

Founded by Tory Edwards, Bem Joiner, and Ian Ford, Atlanta Influences Everything has helped shape Atlanta’s cultural narrative through initiatives like 404 Day and partnerships with brands including Coca-Cola, Lululemon, Prudential Financial, and Atlanta United FC. Guided by its “Three C’s”—Corporate, Culture, and Civic—the group focuses on driving lasting impact.

Now AIE is at the gateway connecting the city to the world.

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