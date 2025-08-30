News by Kandiss Edwards End Of An Era: Atlanta Journal Constitution Will No Longer Print Newspapers After 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will publish its final print newspaper edition on Dec. 31







After 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will publish its final print newspaper edition on Dec. 31

The legacy institution will transition to a fully digital news platform in January 2026. The decision marks the end of an era in Atlanta’s media history and signals that even historical institutions are not immune to the changing tides. President and Publisher Andrew Morse described the move as a necessary step better to serve readers in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

“We knew this day would come and have been planning for it,” he wrote in a statement on the AJC’s website. “Many more people engage with our digital platforms and products today than with our print edition, and that shift is only accelerating.”

The change will allow the publication to focus “every resource and every ounce of energy on producing world-class journalism.”

The AJC currently maintains around 115,000 paid subscribers. Over half of the company’s readership, 75,000, pay exclusively for digital access. Morse has set a new goal of reaching 500,000 digital subscribers by the end of next year.

This transition comes amid significant internal investments. The media company recently expanded its reporting operation, launching bureaus in major cities including Athens, Macon, and Savannah. Furthermore, multimedia offerings such as video, podcasts, and more have been added to stay relevant. Additionally, a news organization has also created a product to spotlight Atlanta’s Black cultural landscape, UATL.

Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. emphasized that the shift to digital does not signal a retreat. “We are not stepping away from our readers. we’re stepping forward with them,” he said in a statement.

Cox Enterprises is committed to supporting the AJC’s long-term vision. “This change will allow us to reduce the use of trees, plastic, water and carbon, while at the same time increasing our focus on news gathering and public accountability,” said Cox CEO Alex Taylor.

With this change, Atlanta will become the largest U.S. metropolitan area without a daily print newspaper. The AJC plans to assist longtime print readers with a “white glove” transition, offering support and education to ease their move to digital platforms.

