Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Brian McKnight Requests To Serve Jaguar Wright Via Newspaper Ad Brian McKnight is determined to serve Jaguar Wright in his defamation lawsuit, even if it means using a newspaper ad.







McKnight appears to be having trouble tracking Wright down to serve the necessary documents that would kick off their defamation case. According to the “Anytime” singer’s legal team, Wright appears to be dodging the lawsuit at every turn.

“It is apparent that [Wright] is evading service,” McKnight’s attorney Ryan Saba said, as captured by Hot New Hip Hop. “Given that [McKnight] made reasonable attempts to serve [Wright] and [Wright] is evading service by refusing to answer the door or open the door, or to sign the return receipt, service by publication is necessary to provide notice of [McKnight’s] complaint.”

According to McKnight, process servers’ six visits to Wright’s home in Phoenix have been unsuccessful. While they’ve spotted people peering through the blinds, anyone who answers the door insists that no one named Jaguar lives there.

Certified mail attempts have also been returned. As a result, McKnight reportedly asked a judge to allow him to serve Wright with the defamation suit through an ad in The Arizona Republic, a move permitted under California law if all other methods to serve someone fail.

McKnight filed his suit against Wright in April over her shocking allegations that he abused his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, and mistreated sex workers during alleged encounters. She also reportedly claimed that Julie is Brian’s cousin, a claim among many that his legal team denies.

Wright has spoken out on social media about McKnight’s defamation suit, calling him a “scumbag” who will face a “nightmare” over the legal action and claiming he’s targeting her because he can’t sell records.

This isn’t the first time Wright has stirred controversy. In October, Piers Morgan had to publicly apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé after hosting Wright on his show, where she accused the superstar couple of having hundreds of victims while discussing the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case. Morgan was ordered to remove the interview, which he did, and addressed the situation on air.

