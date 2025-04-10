Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Georgia’s ‘Library Dads’ Are Increasing Child Literacy One Playdate At A Time As literacy rates in Black children are declining Library Dads are stepping up to build bonds through books.







Georgia resident Khari Arnold is on a mission to unite fathers and children through a shared love of reading.

Arnold, a lifelong book lover, founded Library Dads, a community-based program designed to foster literacy and connection among fathers and their children. His inspiration came from childhood trips to the library with his mother, a librarian, and later from his own journey into fatherhood.

Now, as a dad to a 2-year-old daughter, Arnold wanted to create a space where men could engage with their children and one another — building bonds through books and brotherhood.

“You can’t go through this journey alone,” Arnold said. “One of our favorite sayings is, ‘It’s one thing to have men in your circle. It’s another to have men in your corner.’ We’re increasing the joy on the fatherhood journey while increasing the literacy of our children at the same time.”

Library Dads meet at the Wolf Creek Library in Fulton County. Fathers and their children gather for 90-minute sessions built around three core pillars: bonding, books, and brotherhood.

The first 30 minutes focus on father-child bonding, free play, and exploring the library’s learning resources and toys. The next phase is all about reading — dads and kids select books and dive into shared storytelling. Finally, the session wraps with “brotherhood,” a time for fathers to connect, share experiences, and support each other in the challenges and joys of parenting.

Arnold said the program strengthens family relationships and promotes early literacy in an engaging environment. It has gained traction in the Metro-Atlanta area and has now expanded to include a second location.

