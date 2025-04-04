Naval Academy Removes 400 Books In Anti-DEI Purge

The U.S. Naval Academy removed nearly 400 books from its library after being instructed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office to review and discard books that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, U.S. officials said, as reported by the Associated Press.

Hegseth’s office instructed academy officials to review its library last week. The initial search identified approximately 900 books for elimination; however, 400 books were ultimately removed just before Hegseth visited the academy on April 1.

Removing the books is part of the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate perceived DEI content from federal agencies. This effort encompasses policies and programs to ensure the fair treatment of marginalized groups that have historically faced discrimination in educational and workplace settings.

Since Hegseth took over as Defense Secretary, the former television host has aggressively advocated for removing DEI programs from the military.

In February, without explanation, Hegseth fired Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s first female chief. This came days after the president abruptly removed General CQ Brown Jr., a Black man who served as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In November 2024, Hegseth told CNN that he would advise the Trump administration to remove any military official who “was involved in any of the DEI woke sh*t.”

Hegseth faced backlash after actively urging the department to eliminate DEI programs and online media content. Lawmakers and leaders have expressed particular concern about the potential removal of historical figures and war heroes, such as the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots who served in World War II.

Naval Academy employees removed items commemorating female Jewish graduates from a historic display ahead of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to the school. However, they did not remove the photos of male Jewish graduates. After receiving a complaint from the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), the academy restored the images and issued a letter of apology.

“Thank you for MRFF’s support in responding to the removal of the Distinguished Jewish Women graduates from the U.S. Naval Academy’s Levy Center Stein Fellowship Hall and Jewish Chapel. Following MRFF’s report, the Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, along with her leadership team, returned the artifacts to the cases last night. The scores of midshipmen, staff, and faculty clients are grateful for MRFF’s quick and decisive action to address this injustice.”

This misstep highlights the ongoing confusion surrounding the definition and purpose of DEI.

