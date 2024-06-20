Atlanta Man Launches Mobile Laundry Bus For Unhoused People

Nicky Crawford is helping Atlanta’s growing homeless population by providing access to basic human necessities. With the help of Georgia Tech engineering students, Crawford turned a school bus into a mobile laundry facility.

Crawford revealed the laundry bus at the Juneteenth Block Party on Wednesday. He partnered with other organizations, including PAD (Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative), Morehouse School of Medicine, The Department Of Veterans Affairs, and local barbers.

“What we’re trying to do is get them clothes they can have for the week so they can change clothes because a lot of times it’s not them that smell, it’s the clothes,” Crawford told 11 Alive News.



In 2022, Crawford unveiled a mobile shower for the homeless community. Located behind Grady Hospital, the three-stall trailer has sinks, toilets, and showers that serve at least 50 people each week. Crawford also provides towels, toiletries, undergarments, and socks for its guests.

“When you actually sit down and talk to them, it’s just a family member. A family member who had a rough time. So we can all do something. Maybe not this. But we can all do something to help the unhoused in the Atlanta area,” Crawford said in an interview with WSB-TV Atlanta.

The retired administrator says he believes it’s his life’s mission to help the homeless and unhoused community.

“God has blessed me so much, I knew this is what I was supposed to be doing,” Crawford said in a 2023 interview.

Crawford founded Flowing with Blessings, a nonprofit organization that assists the unhoused community with basic human needs such as haircuts, showers, health checks, and meals.

“At Flowing with Blessings, we believe that every person deserves to feel clean, comfortable, and valued. With our services, we aim to empower those facing homelessness and help them rebuild their lives with dignity.”

