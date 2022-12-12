Atlanta Nurses Reportedly Removed After Viral TikTok Video Sharing 'Icks' of Maternity Patients

These nurses chose the wrong way to poke fun at their job.

Four labor and delivery nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta were criticized for participating in a video where they shared the things about mothers and their families that they find annoying.

According to Today, the nurses posted a now-deleted video to TikTok, sharing their version of the popular trend where users reveal their “icks,” or turnoffs, about someone or something.

“My ick is when you come in for your induction, talking about, ‘Can I take a shower and eat?’” one nurse said.

“My ick is when you ask me how much the baby weighs and it’s still in your hands,” a second nurse said.

In the video, another nurse shared that her “ick” is when the mother refuses pain medication “but you are at an eight out of 10 pain.”

“The dad comes outside and asks for a paternity test right outside the room door,” another nurse chimed in.

One of the Atlanta hospital’s nurses recalled how family members approach the nurse’s station “every five minutes.” The nurse also mentioned a father “going room to room between one baby mama” and the “other baby mama.”

Emory Healthcare deemed the video as disrespectful and unprofessional, saying it did not represent their “commitment to patient-family-centered care.”

“We are aware of a TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown,” the company said in an Instagram post.

“Every patient at Emory Healthcare deserves to be cared for by a compassionate, experienced team in a comfortable and safe environment,” the company said.

The Washington Post reported that social media principles under the American Nurses Association recommend nurses to avoid heavy self-promotion and to always maintain a respectable presence.

“Patients who are well-supported…do much better and have better outcomes. These kind of comments make you worried if patients are being listened to,” Uma M. Reddy, an obstetrics and gynecology professor at Columbia University, told the outlet regarding the TikTok video.

According to Emory Healthcare, the situation has been investigated and appropriate actions have been taken against the now-former employees who participated in the video.