(AI-generated Image) Politics by Selena Hill Atlanta Expands Paid Family Leave To 12 Weeks For City Workers The expanded policy gives Atlanta employees more time away from work to care for a growing family.







The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved an expanded family leave policy that gives city employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave for qualifying childcare needs. The policy covers employees who become parents through biological birth, including surrogate birth, as well as those who legally adopt children under 18 or become foster parents to children under 18, reports WSB-TV.

Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, who praised the unanimous vote, said the early months of parenthood should not force employees to choose between family and income.

“Those first weeks and months with a new child are irreplaceable,” Westmoreland said. “Parents should have the time to be present, bond with their children, and care for their families without having to choose between that time and a paycheck.”

He added, “As we work to make Atlanta the best place to raise every child, we’re building a city where families have the support they need to thrive from the very beginning.”

The city renamed the benefit “Child Caregiver Leave” to distinguish it from leave provided under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. Advocates say paid leave can have implications beyond the workplace.

“Today is a day to celebrate progress for Atlanta’s families,” said Margaret Master, executive director of the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia. “Paid leave is both a maternal health intervention and good workforce policy, giving parents critical time for recovery, postpartum care, bonding, and infant well-being.”

Master added that the organization participated in the city’s study group and helped shape the policy.

“Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia was proud to serve on the Study Group and work alongside fellow members to help shape a strong policy that can serve as an example for other municipalities and employers across Georgia,” she said.

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