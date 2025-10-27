Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Public Schools Comes Through With Free Groceries for Families Losing SNAP Funding The measure will assist students and their families as SNAP's imminent shut down sparks food insecurity.







Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is making sure its families don’t go hungry with the looming loss of SNAP funding by relaunching its monthly food distribution program.

It will take place on the last Monday of each month, starting this Monday, Oct. 27. All participants receive free groceries. Families that are part of the school system’s community can drive up to APS Family & Student Support HUB to get their supplies.

APS partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to provide the food, particularly for students and their families. The participants can come between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to get free groceries until bags run out. Run by community volunteers, the initiative returns as the government shutdown leaves food assistance programs on the brink of temporary closure.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) expects to run out of funding by Nov. 1. The shutdown has left no money allocated for SNAP.

This news has left many Americans vulnerable to deeper food insecurity. The program currently supports around 12% of the entire U.S. population. Now, local initiatives have been tasked with keeping families fed.

APS intend to keep the food distribution program going throughout the school year. According to U.S. News & World Report the school system has approximately 50,000 students enrolled in 50 elementary, 15 middle, and 21 high schools in addition to four single-gender academies and 13 charter schools.

According to Capital B News, the school system had approximately 72.2% Black students in 2022.

In the meantime, congressional lawmakers remain at a stalemate as the shutdown expects to reach a month, experts suggest Americans should prepare to wait, according to the Washington Post.

RELATED CONTENT: Able-Bodied Adults Beware Of New Requirements To Receive SNAP Benefits In Wake Of Trump Bill