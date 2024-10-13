Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Popular Atlanta Radio Show Host And Comedian Wanda Smith Dies A Day After Birthday Smith was an influential figure within Atlanta's media and entertainment sphere.







A popular radio show host and comedian in Atlanta, Wanda Smith, has died a day after her birthday. Her former radio station, V-103, confirmed the news.

Smith, 59, was an influential figure within Atlanta’s media and entertainment sphere, with her voice heard across the city through V-103’s popular “Frank Ski and Wanda In the Morning” show. V-103’s Senior Vice President, Rick Caffey, expressed the station’s condolences in an Instagram post upon the news of Smith’s unexpected passing.

“Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years,” wrote Caffey. “We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family.”

He added, “In her role at V-103, dating back to 1997, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without.”

According to Fox 5, Smith started her long-time show with co-host Frank Ski a year after working at V-103. The duo remained on air throughout two decades. However, Smith abruptly left the program in 2019 following her blow-up with Katt Williams while the comedian appeared on the radio program in 2018. Their banter quickly escalated to an exchange of brutal insults, most directed at Smith.

The incident swiftly went viral for Williams’ verbal attack on Smith. The two confronted each other again that weekend, leading the police to get involved. Despite this, her hosting chops also accompanied her comedy career, once working as a writer for “Def Comedy Jam.”

Throughout her career, Smith still cracked jokes in her weekly set at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. Smith also appeared in multiple Tyler Perry films, including “Madea Goes to Jail” and “Madea’s Witness Protection.”

To honor her legacy, V-103 paid tribute to Smith’s impact during their Sunday morning Praise program with Larry Tinsley. The radio station also encouraged listeners to tune in and call to speak on their stories about the acclaimed radio host.

“Rest In Peace Wanda, as You take your place among the Stars,” concluded Caffey. “We will Miss You.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed to the public.

