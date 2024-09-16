Black Radio Stations In Atlanta Unite For The Upcoming Election

Black radio stations in Atlanta have united to ensure people know about their voting rights and whatever else is needed to understand the intricacies of this year’s upcoming elections, such as where, how, and when.

Ten radio stations, Majic 107.5/97.5 (WAMJ/WUMJ/Radio One); Hot 107.9 (WHTA/Radio One); Praise 102.5 (WPZE/Radio One); Classix 102.9 (WAMJ-HD2/Radio One); Jazz 91.9 (WCLK/Clark Atlanta University); KISS 104.1 (WALR/Cox Media Group); V103 (WVEE/Audacy); News-Talk1380 WAOK (WAOK-AM/Audacy); Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1 (WJZA/Davis Broadcasting); and Streetz 94.5(WWSZ/Core Radio Group) have collaborated for “Black Radio United For The Vote.”

Black Radio United For The Vote Brings Ten Atlanta Stations Together – https://t.co/tUKN7GMQH5 pic.twitter.com/htonEv5lAs — RadioInsight.com (@radioinsight) September 13, 2024

The website informs voters/potential voters about critical dates, including the earliest date people can apply for absentee ballots, the last day people can register to vote for the general election, and other key dates to keep the voters knowledgeable. Atlanta residents can check their voting status and find the sites with early voting and when they will be open to accepting early voting ballots.

Inside Radio reported that Sept. 17 is “National Voter Registration Day,” the stations plan to offer a full day of programming to educate, inform, and inspire the community to register for the upcoming general election.

“I’m so grateful that former KISS programmer Terri Avery had the vision to bring the leaders of urban radio in Atlanta together to educate and inspire the community. Black Radio United for the Vote will continue to impact our future through this vetting and voting initiative. It’s a great day to be a broadcaster in Georgia,” Dyron Ducati, programming lead, KISS 104.1, CMG Atlanta, said in a written statement.

Black Radio United For the Vote partnered with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and its affiliates.

As a general reminder, the election will occur on Nov. 5, Election Day.