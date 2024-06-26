Career by Stacy Jackson Atlanta Ranks No. 1 City To Start A Career Despite City’s Racial Wealth Gap Atlanta boasts an impressive annual increase in median household income, at approximately $79,000 and ranked as a top location for singles.









According to a recent evaluation by the financial wellness platform WalletHub, Atlanta has emerged as the best city to start a career.

As the premier destination for career beginners, the Georgia capital clinched the top spot in a comprehensive assessment of 182 urban centers nationwide. WalletHub’s analysis, published in May, employed a nuanced 70-point system, with Atlanta securing 65.84 points. The study’s methodology hinged on two pivotal factors: Professional Opportunities and Quality of Life.

Atlanta boasts an impressive 8.9% annual increase in median household income, currently at approximately $79,000. The city’s job market is thriving, with numerous highly-rated companies offering an abundance of entry-level positions and high job satisfaction rates. For aspiring entrepreneurs, the city ranks sixth among large cities for starting businesses. It’s also recognized as the fourth most entertaining city and an ideal location for singles, offering a well-rounded lifestyle beyond professional pursuits.

However, despite its economic prosperity and reputation as a “Black Mecca,” Atlanta grapples with a significant racial wealth disparity. The Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative revealed a stark contrast: white families’ median household income of $83,722 triples that of Black families at $28,105. A 2024 report by the organization found the wealth gap is even more pronounced, with white households possessing 46 times more wealth than Black households.

Alex Camardelle, vice president of research and policy at the Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative, emphasized the need for change. “There needs to be large scale, public investment and structural policy changes to reverse the centuries worth of harm that has led to the racial wealth divide,” Camardelle told Atlanta Civic Voice.

Efforts to address this inequality are ongoing. As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, JPMorgan Chase granted $1.7 million to the Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative and the Center for Community Progress to foster equity in Black businesses and neighborhoods. The center revealed plans to use the funding to foster partnerships for affordable housing, renovate unused properties, and create proposals encouraging philanthropy, policy, energy efficiency, and more.

