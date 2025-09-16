Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Restaurant Fights To Stay Open Despite Construction Zone Blocking Customer View The restaurant's owner says that she has lost nearly $200,000 in expected revenue.







A local Atlanta restaurant is fighting to stay open as an ongoing construction zone limits customers from even seeing the eatery.

Vanetta Roy, the owner of East Point’s Eat My Biscuits, said the restaurant has seen a significant drop in revenue since a construction zone popped up right in front of the establishment in February.

Roy told 11Alive that she has lost $200,000 in that time, thanks to the construction blocking the restaurant from sight of new and returning customers. She said no one knows if the breakfast spot is still open, or even exists. The construction zone has even blocked visibility for parking options, creating major hindrances for the business.

The construction zone was supposed to end in April.

“The food, the customer service, all of that is there. It’s the deterrence the city has created,” said Roy.

When customers do drop in, Roy said the food speaks for itself, but the reduction in customers has led to Roy bleeding her bank account into the negative to stay open.

She has resorted to a public call for support. Roy also complained to city officials, who have reportedly only given out signs to promote her business.

Community members have also urged the City of East Point to compensate the restaurateur for the loss in income prompted by the development. They also demanded that officials give a fixed deadline for the completion of the construction site.

Roy expressed her gratitude to Instagram as customers keep the Black-owned eatery going.

“The love, encouragement, gratitude, and support from each and every one of you has truly been humbling,” captioned Roy. “I must say I was truly blown away by the amount of support from other black women!! My SISTERS SHOWED UP & SHOWED OUT FOR ME!!”

Eat My Biscuits, which has been featured on Food Network is a local favorite known for its “really big” buns. Its acclaimed meals have solidified it as part of the Metro Atlanta food scene.

RELATED CONTENT: The ‘Gro Fund’ Will Provide Cash Assistance To Atlanta’s Young Adults