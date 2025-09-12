Education by Kandiss Edwards The ‘Gro Fund’ Will Provide Cash Assistance To Atlanta’s Young Adults The program offers monthly income assistance with capital to build long-term wealth.







A new program named Freedom Futures seeks to support young adults in Atlanta by putting money in their pockets.

The program offers monthly income assistance with capital to build long-term wealth. The pilot program is an initiative of the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity (GRO) Fund. Those accepted into Freedom Futures will receive $500 per month with no conditions for four years to help cover basic, day-to-day expenses.

Additionally, each participant will receive an “investable sum,” sometimes called a “Baby Bond.” The Baby Bond is worth more than $20,000. It’s intended for purposes like starting a business, buying a home, educational investments, or planning for retirement. The program also offers financial education and advising services. To meet all the educational needs, services offer both one-on-one and group sessions to help participants use the funds effectively.

Freedom Futures aims to ease immediate financial stress while also providing tools for long-term wealth creation. GRO Fund’s goal will be to observe the success of the program in four years. The hope is that the initiative will generate evidence and narratives that could inform public policy around wealth-building programs like Baby Bonds. Addressing disproportionate wealth disparities, especially along racial lines, is central to its mission.

The Atlantic region’s data show that white households hold substantially more average wealth than Black households. This is only one reason the pilot is structured: to address “structural wealth exclusion” for young people.

Applications are open to young adults aged 18-25. The program is open to all with no standing requirements. Instead, it seeks to offer a foundation from which lucky participants can build financial resilience and expand future opportunities.

The GRO Fund is accepting donations to help propel its mission forward. For more information, go to the GRO Fund official website.

RELATED CONTENT: Serena And Venus Williams Launch Program For Underserved Youth To Become ‘;Leaders Of Tomorrow’