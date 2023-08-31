Atlanta Plans Second Iteration Of Black-Owned Micro Community

The first ever Black-owned micro-community in Atlanta, located in the College Park neighborhood, is so successful that a second installment is in the works. The South Park Cottages are all under 1,000 square feet, but their impact is already creating a new trend of housing.

The micro-homes come fully equipped with all the standard rooms one would have in a home, including a full kitchen, living room and bathroom, as reported by Atlanta News First. Its developer, Booker T. Washington (who is not related to the historic figure), is out to change the way Black people live, stating that the “unbelievable” living situation is actually a preferred reality for some.

One resident, Janis Williams, downsized tremendously to see if the unorthodox homes would be a good fit. While transitioning from a five-bedroom dwelling to one smaller than the average 2-bedroom apartment was assumed to be rough, Williams believes it’s been a great investment.

“It’s a really good deal for me. I think its the best thing I’ve bought in a long time,” shared the homeowner.

Washington has partnered with Techie Homes to create another Black-owned micro community in the Metro Atlanta suburb of Union City. Taking inspiration from the original blueprint, the neighborhood will be comprised of 26 units with mixed-used retail spaces to be incorporated as well.

Their affordability will also be hard to match, with homes starting at under $200,000. Washington believes that it’s critical to go into renter-heavy communities with homeownership options that are actually viable.

“Union City has over 60-something percent of its population that rent,” the real estate developer said. “We need to provide home ownership options however we can find them.”

As the housing market continues to become more expensive, especially in regards to interest rates, Washington is providing a solution that still makes the opportunity of homeownership available to Black families. To him, its bigger than making a profit; it’s about making an impact.

He noted, “Our purpose is not just about selling homes, our purpose is about growing wealth and decreasing the gap.”

